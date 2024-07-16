Ajman: The Ajman Municipality has fined two companies for illegally transporting landfill, as part of their ongoing efforts to monitor violations in the emirate.
The department reported that the two companies were caught transporting landfill from various areas without the necessary permits.
As a result, three vehicles from the companies were impounded. Each company was fined Dh10,000 for repeated violations.
This crackdown reinforces the municipality's commitment to keeping Ajman clean and enforcing environmental regulations.