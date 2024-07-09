Police urged community members to check the validity of the offers directly with the developers or authorised real estate offices and ensure the property is registered in the government sector concerned.

Residents have been advised to visit the nearest police station quickly to report any calls received by anonymous people or if they are exposed to fraud. They can also call 8002626 or send a text on 2828.

The police warning comes after an increase in cases of fraud in real estate sales through social media and websites.