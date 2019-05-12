Sex with those under 14, even if consensual, is considered forceful under UAE law

Dubai: Two teenage boys have been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The two Emirati defendants aged 18 and 17, who had sex with the Pakistani girl were charged with rape as per UAE law under which sex, with a girl under 14 years, even if consensual, is considered forceful.

According to official records, the incident was reported to Al Barsha police station in January 2019. However, the details were initially missing.

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old Emirati defendant had sex with the girl on January 10 while the 18-year-old defendant had sex with her the following day. The girl told prosecution that both defendants had consensual sex with her.

Dubai Police summoned the two defendants for questioning at Al Barsha police station.

“Both were brought to the station on the same day and during questioning, they confessed that they had sex with the girl with her consent,” said a 37-year-old Emirati policeman.

A medical report revealed that the girl did not suffer any injuries that would indicate the incident was forceful.

The report said that DNA traces found on her body did not match the two defendants, but belonged to an unknown man. However, a medical report after examining the defendants stated the DNA of the girl was found on the 18-year-old defendant’s body.