24/7 service will be available in three languages Arabic, English and Urdu

Sharjah: Sharjah Police launched its first WhatsApp security service on Monday dubbed ‘Aoun’ which means ‘assistance’ in Arabic.

The service was launched by Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police in the presence of Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-General of Sharjah Police, in addition to a number of senior police officials.

The General Command of Sharjah Police is the first security command at state level to use WhatsApp to provide services to the public.

The service and information provided will be available around the clock, with easy access anytime, anywhere, through an automatic response service for any clarifications from the General Command of Sharjah Police through WhatsApp.

The public can access the service through the following number 065633333, and the service is available in three languages: Arabic, English, and Urdu, to provide all information clearly and transparently to all segments of society, including those with special needs.

Major General Al Shamsi said the General Command of Sharjah Police continues to develop its smart electronic services, which contribute to; facilitating services provided to the public, responding to clients ’inquiries, enabling them to obtain information in the easiest way, and enhancing communication with all groups of society, as well as supporting innovation in the field of providing services in security institutions with the continuance of the investment process in modern technologies.

These factors are in pursuit of goals set by Sharjah Police emanating from strategic targets of the Ministry of Interior to consolidate the culture of innovation in an institutional work environment.

Brigadier Arif Bin Hudaib, director of media and public relations department at Sharjah Police, said during first stage police will provide services including inquires relating to traffic, payment of fines, criminal cases, location of police stations and other general enquires, which are commonly received by 901.

If someone asks any questions not included on the list the call will be transferred to the operator for more assistance.

During the second stage more security services will be included, like electronic crimes, and complaints which enable police to contact immediately with the victim.

