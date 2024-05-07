Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, has announced an investment alongside Global Infrastructure Partners in Perdaman’s A$6.4 billion (US$4.2 billion) Western Australia Urea project, the largest such plant in Australia and one of the largest urea fertiliser facilities in the world.

The project represents the most significant investment ever made in the Australian fertiliser industry. The facility is expected to produce more than two million tons of urea per annum.

The plant will address the rising demand for high-quality fertilisers, reducing Australia’s reliance on imports and supporting food security for up to 90 million people.

The plant will incorporate the latest technology to ensure optimised energy efficiency and low emissions.

In addition to displacing the import of coal-based urea, the plant will adopt clean technologies such as solar energy and green hydrogen to minimise industrial emissions and lower the carbon footprint of fertiliser production. Perdaman, one of the world’s leading chemicals and fertiliser companies, is committed to making the plant net zero by 2050.