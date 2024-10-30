Dubai: Undecided on where you should go for a holiday in December or for the New Year break? Then, have a look at TikTok to make a decision.

TikTok inspired journeys are the latest trend travelers in the UAE are signing up for, as interest in flying out to new destinations – and the experiences that come with them – shows no sign of waning.

With TikTok, it’s not only about deciding on where to go next. “TikTok has inspired travelers to take trips in search of ‘crave-able’ specialty goods,” said Rehan Asad, Vice President of Global Markets at Expedia.

“Whether these are viral skincare products from South Korea, butter from France, or Japanese candy, travelers are creating trips around getting the goods.”

According to Epxedia’s ‘Unpack25’ report, about 78% of UAE travelers are expected to choose a holiday destination based on getting an item they cannot find locally. “They are also opting for more organic and homegrown essentials such as coffee from Costa Rica or sweet honey from New Zealand,” said Asad. (The report shows that women travelers from the UAE are also more likely to seek out small mementoes to reminisce on their trips.)

Clearly, after two years of post Covid ‘revenge travel’, UAE tourists are taking their wanderlust to the next level with TikTok-inspired journeys. Other trends like ‘detour destinations’ and ‘set-jetting’ — visiting places seen on screen — are expected to shape holiday plans next year, according to online travel agencies.

It's been three years of sustained growth for the UAE's travel sector. And there is lot more to come in 2025. Image Credit: Shutterstock

In one instance, Janice Rodrigues, a travel influencer who is to get married this year, planned her bachelorette trip to South Korea to indulge in the country’s well-known skin-care rituals. She said: “I’ve been following Korean skin care trends on social media for years. Once I planned my wedding, I knew this is where my friends and I wanted to go.”

‘TikTok made me do it’

The same sentiments come to the fore when someone watches the colourful lanterns in Hoi An, Vietnam, and the swings in Bali on Insta Reels and YouTube videos. UAE-based marketing professional Devika Parashar finds these videos invaluable - "It’s not just one reel or video that convinces you. It’s the overall trend."

After seeing a series of reels on Hoi An’s enchanting lantern boats, Parashar felt compelled to add Vietnam to her travel list. "Hoi An made the list just for its lanterns," she said. “And for Vietnam as a whole, I watched reels on specific spots, like the best sandwich places in Saigon, which really influenced my plans.

“For my Bali trip, it was the reels of the swings that pushed me to add those to my itinerary. I saw stunning vegan meals at a café in Canggu, and so I went there too. Once I narrow down the country, influenced by these videos, I plan my days around the content I consume.”

Currently, she has been seeing trending videos on Azerbaijan, thus inspiring her next adventure. “My first preference are always Reels, and it’s important because you see a person’s recommendations in the video format, explaining what they liked and what they disliked, and this is crucial, especially when you’re going on a solo trip.

“So, when I travel, I know what to expect.”

Dubai-based entrepreneur and stage actor Rhiannon Downie-Hurst planned her entire family trip to Slovenia last year through social media. “These days, whenever I'm planning our family holidays, I go straight to social media reels, in addition to recommendations from friends,” she said.

“I love seeing first-hand visuals, tips, and suggestions for booking hotels and Airbnbs, as well as things to do while we're there. I booked my entire holiday in Slovenia based on influencer content on Instagram and TikTok. When people say influencers don’t really ‘influence,’ I beg to differ – some absolutely do.”

For instance, after watching videos on glass bottom kayaking at night, tobogganing in Lake Bled, and the Postojna Cave, she decided to visit the same places.

‘Detour’ destinations

Next year, UAE travelers will not only be visiting the tried-and-true tourist destinations, but they will also be adding detours, said Asad. “In the hunt for the less crowded and less well-known, 49% of UAE travelers have said they are likely to visit a detour destination on their next trip,” he added.

Trending detour destinations for 2025, based on an increase in searches, include Reims in France (detour from Paris), Brescia (detour from Milan), and Cozumel, Mexico (detour from Cancun).

Travelers are also seeking holidays in Santa Barbara, California, (detour from Los Angeles); Waikato, New Zealand (detour from Auckland); Girona, Spain (detour from Barcelona); and Fukuoka, Japan (detour from Tokyo).

Inbound tourists are hitting the shores of Abu Dhabi, a detour from Dubai, explained Asad.

‘Set-jetting’ forecast

From binge-worthy streaming shows to thrilling movies, travelers are turning to the screen for trip inspiration. “Three-quarters of UAE travelers say movies, streaming services and TV shows have influenced their travel choices,” according to the Expedia report. “Documentaries about competitive sports and nature lead the way, with 27% of UAE travelers taking travel inspiration from them.”

Entertainment-inspired destinations travelers will head to in 2025 include Paris, inspired by ‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’.

Thailand, inspired by ‘The White Lotus’, and Madrid inspired by ‘Money Heist’ are also among the top choices.

Being budget-friendly is still a win

Cost still plays the most important part when choosing where to go. A drop in airfares has made some destinations a top choice.