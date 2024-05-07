Longest-serving Kremlin ruler since Josef Stalin

Placing his hand on a copy of Russia’s constitution, Putin, who ruled Russia for the whole of the 21st century so far, took the oath of office at his inauguration on Tuesday in the golden imperial splendor of the Kremlin’s St. Andrew’s Hall.

Already the longest-serving Kremlin ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, 71-year-old Putin begins another six-year term after gaining a record 87 per cent in March’s election.

Putin has ruled Russia since 2000, retaining power as prime minister when he installed Dmitry Medvedev as president from 2008-2012 to comply with term limits.

He removed that obstacle in 2020 by changing the constitution to grant himself up to two more terms, enabling him to remain president potentially to 2036, when he’ll be 83.

Russia’s economy is adapting to unprecedented international sanctions imposed in response to the war as the government pivots away from Europe toward China, India and countries in the so-called Global South.

Putin plans to visit China next week in the first foreign visit of his new term, underlining the importance of his relationship with that country’s president, Xi Jinping.

China has helped Russia weather the impact of sanctions by the US and its Group of Seven allies and provided diplomatic support for Putin as part of a “no limits” friendship even as Beijing declares that it has a neutral stance on the war.

The Russian president, who’s urged countries to trade in national currencies and push out the dollar, will host a summit of the BRICS group of nations in October. The organization that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa expanded in January to take in new member states including the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, while Saudi Arabia is still weighing an invitation to join.