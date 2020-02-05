Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) to provide services to patients referred to and from DHA facilities, coordinate in emergencies and exchange information, data and statistics in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. The MoU also opens opportunities for collaboration in training and growing skills and capabilities in the field of ambulance services and medical emergency services in addition to enhancing and supporting communication between both parties when dealing with an emergency case. Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA, said DCAS provides services to 190,000 cases annually in a record speed of six minutes for every case. Khalifa Hassan Al Darrai, DCAS CEO, said DHA is one of its biggest supporters and strategic partners it works with to provide optimal emergency care, data and knowledge exchange.