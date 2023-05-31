Sharjah:ah Police arrested a driver who ran over a woman, causing her moderate-to -erious injuries in a hit-and-run accident and escaped from the scene. The driver was arrested within 48 hours.
The incident came to light when Sharjah Police’s operations room received a call on Sunday at 06.07pm about a run over accident that took place on King Faisal Street near Sharjah Industrial Area 4, as a result of which a woman sustained injuries, while the driver fled away from the scene of the accident.
The component bodies of the Sharjah Police began their lookout operations for the culprit. Within less than 48 hours, the team succeeded in identifying the culprit, arresting him, and seized the car that caused the accident. Police used traffic tracking systems and smart cameras that monitor all vehicles using emirate’s road.
Punishable by law
Sharjah Police stated that fleeing from the scene of the accident is a crime punishable by law, in addition to the run-over incident, and thus the perpetrator of the accident committed two crimes, calling on the drivers to take responsibility.
“Running away from an accident site backfires on those who cause the accident,” police said.
According to the traffic law, a driver who runs away after causing injuries might faces one month to three years in jail and/or a fine varying between Dh1,000 and Dh20,000.
Sharjah Police called on the public to exercise caution while crossing the road, and not to cross from undesignated places, stressing that it will not be complacent in applying the law to violators of traffic regulations, and everything that poses a threat to the lives of road users.
The force also called upon drivers to abide by the speed limits set on the emirate’s roads and to adhere to the mandatory lane; the flouting of which is a major cause of accidents..