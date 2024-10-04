Dubai: A total of 176 vehicles have been confiscated in Dubai over the past three months due to drivers’ reckless behaviour, which included chaotic stunts and disturbances in residential areas, Dubai Police said on Friday.

These actions generated excessive noise and jeopardised the safety and tranquillity of the streets, putting both drivers and other road users at risk.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said that Dubai Police launched a traffic campaign targeting reckless and careless motorists from July to September of this year.

He added that the campaign resulted in the impounding of 176 vehicles and the issuance of 251 serious violations against drivers engaged in reckless stunts.

Dangerous students

Maj. General Al Mazrouei added that police officers have observed reckless drivers on various streets across the emirate, including the Nad Al Sheba area and Al Meydan Street, deliberately causing chaos and engaging in dangerous behaviours to film themselves and attract followers on social media to boost their views.

“This behaviour disregards all traffic rules and demonstrates a complete lack of concern for the safety of road users. Such reckless actions encourage others to commit similar dangerous violations,” he continued.

Most reckless driving violations were reportedly done by tourists who want to attract followers on their social media accounts. Image Credit: Dubai Police

Maj. General Al Mazrouei highlighted that most violations involved driving behaviours that endanger the driver’s life and the lives and safety of others, such as hanging out of windows or sitting on the roof of a moving vehicle, as well as reckless and careless driving.

He noted that under Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment, the fine for releasing an impounded vehicle amounts to Dh50,000 which may result in the vehicle being permanently seized.

Tourists violators

Furthermore, the Director of the General Department of Traffic indicated that the analysis of violations revealed that most violators are tourists visiting the UAE. “Some 80 violations conducted by Asian nationals, 29 by European nationals, 40 by Emirati citizens, 7 by African nationals ande 95 violations by individuals from other nationalities,” he added.

Zero tolerance

Maj. General Al Mazrouei stressed that Dubai Police will not tolerate violators of these serious offences and warned motorists of all types of vehicles against reckless and careless driving, noting that the law punishes those who endanger their own lives or the lives of others, and those who drive in ways that could damage the road.

“Violators will face vehicle impoundment and will be referred to court for legal action,” he added.