Dubai: ACWA Power joins COP29 as a partner in energy and water, showcasing its commitment to sustainable practices within the renewable energy sector.
In addition to its partnership at the summit in Azerbaijan, which took place on October 1, ACWA Power will also participate in the event's Green Zone, reinforcing its position as an innovative leader in the energy industry.
The Green Zone will feature a range of global businesses showcasing climate-friendly solutions, providing a dedicated space for private sector initiatives.
At the global conference, ACWA Power aims to leverage this opportunity to build collaborations with other industries, potential partners, and climate advocates, promoting advancements in energy transition initiatives.
Since its establishment in 2004, the Saudi company has expanded its operations across various regions, including Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, aligning its strategies with the UN climate change goals.