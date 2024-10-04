Dubai: Tristar Group and the Traffic Awareness Section of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have resumed their partnership to build greater road safety awareness among school children in Dubai.

The campaign for the academic year 2024-2025 was recently launched at The Indian High School in Al Garhoud.

Tristar’s ‘Kids Traffic Arena’ was set up inside the school’s compound and young students were encouraged to drive around the simulated roads in pedal cars. As part of the programme, they were taught important rules like heeding signals, stopping at pedestrian crossings, and wearing seat belts at all times when seated inside a vehicle. The participants were also got gifts of stationery cases with road safety messages.

The main objective of the campaign is to increase road safety awareness among school children and inculcate lifelong safety habits at a young age, with practical lessons. They are also trained to remind parents and family members to obey the traffic rules. They also learnt to comply with road safety guidelines like avoiding distractions such as using mobile phones while driving.

Partnership

The Tristar-RTA partnership commenced in March 2023 when the ‘Golden Rules for Generational Safety’ was launched at the Zayed Education Complex in Al Barsha. In July this year, the RTA said it had delivered traffic safety awareness messages to over 350,000 students across schools in Dubai.

The authority also organised educational events in 50 schools throughout the academic year 2023-2024, that saw the participation of over 15,000 students. Tristar was involved with the road safety programme in 10 schools, addressing more than 8,000 students.

Public safety initiative