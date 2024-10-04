Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced to hold auction for 90 fancy number plates on October 12 in Dubai.

The distinguished numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4, and 5-digit plates, and special numbers ‘AA17’ and ‘V96’. Number plates on offer bear AA, L, N, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z codes.

Registration of bidders starts October 7 while the bidding will at 4:30pm on October 12 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai.

Interested bidders can register for the auction through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), the Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha.

Limited seats

Seats are limited at the bidding hall, and priority will be given to registered bidders. Pre-registration is recommended, but registration will also be available at the venue from 2pm.