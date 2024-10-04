Watch: UAE and Egypt Presidents attend graduation of Egyptian cadets

Watch: UAE and Egypt Presidents attend graduation of Egyptian cadets

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi today attended a ceremony for graduates of Egypt’s military academy and colleges, as part of Sheikh Mohamed's working visit to Egypt.

UAE President and President Al Sisi were greeted upon their arrival at the Egyptian Military Academy by Lieutenant General Abdel Majeed Saqr, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence and Military Production; Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces; and several commanders of the Egyptian military branches, alongside Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem, Director of the Egyptian Military Academy.

