Sharjah: Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday morning involving a collision of four vehicles on Emirates Road, caused by failure to maintain a safe distance, Sharjah Police said.

The police operations room received a report around 11am about a pile up involving four vehicles on Emirates Road. Immediately, all relevant police teams and the national ambulance were dispatched to the scene of the report. It was found that a woman sustained moderate injuries, while another individual suffered severe injuries and was subsequently transported to the hospital for necessary treatment.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Mandhari, head of Sharjah Police’s Traffic and Patrols Department, stated that the accident was caused by not maintaining a safe distance between vehicles. He noted that inattention to the road and insufficient space between vehicles are the primary causes of these accidents, resulting in considerable human and material losses.