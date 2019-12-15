fire generic Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A man, who could not receive his end of service benefits after his company fired him in Dubai, threatened to burn himself and the company before he was overpowered by the company’s employees.

The 29-year-old Nigerian man, who used to work in a security company at Al Qusais, went to the company in October 2019, asking for his end-of-service benefits. When they revealed the amount due to him, he was furious and threatened to burn the place down.

“He used to work in the company but he was fired. We tried to give the money due to him but he refused to take it and become angry. He yelled at everybody and threatened to kill us and himself,” a 32-year-old Pakistani manager in the company said in official records.

The man is then alleged to have taken a bottle of fuel from his bag with a threat to burn himself and the place down.

“An employee controlled him from behind and we called Dubai Police who arrived at the scene and arrested the man,” the manager added.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant admitted to possessing the fuel.

The defendant was charged with threatening to burn the company.

He confessed to the charge at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.