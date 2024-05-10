Granola (450Kcal per 100g)

While granola is often promoted as a nutritious breakfast or one of the healthy snacks for weight loss, it’s often loaded with added sugars and fats, making it calorie-dense. A small serving can pack a significant calorie punch, so be mindful of portion sizes.

Smoothie bowls (240Kcal per 100g)

Smoothie bowls are popular for their trendy colours and superfood ingredients, which are often added to the weight loss food plan.

But they can also be calorically dense, especially with granola, nut butter, and dried fruits. Opt for toppings like fresh fruit, nuts, and seeds to add flavour and texture without excess calories.

Coconut oil (900Kcal per 100g)

Coconut oil has gained popularity for its health benefits, but it’s also extremely calorie-dense, (over 100 calories per tablespoon). Use coconut oil sparingly in cooking and be mindful of its calorie content when incorporating it into your diet.

Avocado (160Kcal per 100g)

Many of the popular healthy meals for weight loss have included avocado in the diet.

We agree that avocados are a nutrient-rich fruit packed with heart-healthy fats, but very high in calories. Enjoy avocados in moderation with a balanced diet, and be mindful of portion sizes to avoid consuming excess calories.

Nut butters (700Kcal per 100g)

Nut butters like almond or cashew butter are delicious sources of healthy fat, but they’re also calorie-dense. Be cautious of portion sizes when spreading nut butter on toast or adding it to smoothies.

So be mindful of the calorie content of these healthy foods and consume them in moderation, so rather than cutting them out completely, opt for better portion control. The best diet to lose weight is a diet which is balanced and curated with the right knowledge.

A sprinkle of granola on top of some low-fat Greek yogurt with loads of berries will make a much better choice and be part of the actual diet plan for weight loss, rather than a bowl of granola topped with yogurt.