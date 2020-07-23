Financial dispute is said to have led to the crime

Dubai Court Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A man was allegedly killed over a financial dispute in Dubai, following which his body was buried in the desert.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that the Pakistani man died after his 40-year-old countryman stabbed him in the neck and severed his spinal cord.

The defendant, with assistance from another 30-year-old compatriot, allegedly put the body in a car, drove to a desert off Sharjah and buried the body in October 2019.

After some time, the victim’s colleague filed a missing report at the Bur Dubai Police station.

Investigations led police to the Pakistani defendant, who was the last man seen with the victim on the day of the incident.

“After investigation, the defendant was arrested. He admitted to killing the victim over a financial dispute. He stood close by and watched him die,” said a 32-year-old Emirati policeman in official records. “The second defendant was with him and helped to put the body in his car. They couldn’t bury the body at Jebel Ali area, so they went elsewhere.”

The defendants showed the police the place of burial after a month of the crime.

The second defendant claimed that the victim was already dead and he didn’t report the incident as he was on the crime scene and thought he was already involved in the murder.

“He helped his countryman to bury the body,” police said.

The medical report revealed a cut in the spinal cord due to the stab, leading to total paralysis in the body, resulting in death.

The 40-year-old defendant was charged with premeditated murder. The two defendants were also charged with hiding the body of the victim.