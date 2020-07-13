Two incidents reported in Al Nahda on Friday, one a suspected murder

Beautiful night view of cityscape from Al Nahda, Sharjah

Sharjah: Police have launched a double investigation after two men fell from buildings in separate incidents in Al Nahda on Friday.

In the first incident a 24-year-old Indian man fell to his death from the 10th floor of a building.

Police received a call at around 6.30pm and found the man had died instantly due to the fall.

The body was taken to hospital for an autopsy and police have launched an investigation to determine if the man had committed suicide.

Eyewitnesses told Gulf News that the deceased was not a resident and had come to visit his friend. According to them the man was also on a visit visa.

Police have summoned eyewitnesses in a bid to find out more about what happened.

In another incident, an a Nepalese man died after falling from a high rise in Al Nahda at around 11.45pm on Friday.

Police were alerted to the incident and moved the body to the hospital for an autopsy.

Investigations revealed that the man was thrown from the balcony allegedly by African expats.

The apartment had been being used for prostitution.

Suspects escaped after committing the alleged crime and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

Police found a mobile phone and wallet belonging to the deceased in the apartment.