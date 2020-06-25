Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man arrested for the murder of a couple in Dubai’s Arabian Ranches could potentiallly face the death penalty, but only after serving life imprisonment, a legal expert said.

The suspect, an unemployed Pakistani, was arrested within 24 hours after committing his crime.

Dubai Police said he gained access to the Indian family’s home in Arabian Ranches through their unlocked balcony door last Thursday.

When the husband woke up, he saw the suspect searching through their belongings in the bedroom, but was stabbed him to death. The attacker then targeted his wife and killed her.

Their teen daughter, who was woken up by her parents’ screams, was also stabbed, but survived the attack.

While investigations are still ongoing, lawyers believe that the suspect will face multiple charges.

These include premeditated murder of the couple, attempted murder of their daughter and burglary at night.

“He will be charged with the premeditated murder of the father and mother, and will be additionally charged with the attempted murder of their daughter,” said Dr Hasan Elhais, legal Consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates.

“The number of victims he killed being more than one, and the fact that the murder was associated with another crime which is theft, the penalty as per article 332 of the UAE panel code is death,” said Dr Elhais.

“Since the theft happened during night time and he did it while carrying a weapon, these reasons are recognised by law as elements that allow judges to stiffen the punishment against the defendant up to life in jail as per Article 383 of the country’s penal code,” added Elhais.

Elhais pointed out that according to Article 383, there are five circumstances which if applicable during a theft, punishment will be life in prison.