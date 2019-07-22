Also in this package Dh5,000 fine, jail for begging in UAE

Dubai: A man was sentenced to one year in jail followed by deportation for raping a woman when she was sleeping on her bed in a shared villa, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The 35-year-old Filipina is said to have gone to sleep in her room at Al Bada’a area in September last year when she suddenly felt someone was forcing himself upon her.

“I felt someone having sex with me while I was sleeping. When I opened my eyes, he fled the room. I followed him outside to the villa’s yard and saw three men. I told them what had just happened,” the victim said in official records.

She said she waited until her husband came back from his work, and together went to the Bur Dubai police station to report the incident.

A forensic report proved the defendant had raped the woman.

Dubai Public Prosecution said the 23-year-old Egyptian defendant was living in the same villa and that he entered the victim’s room and waited until she fell sleep to rape her.

The defendant was charged with raping the victim.