Dubai: Two men have gone on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after they were accused of posing as policemen to kidnap a man and rob Dh850 from him.

In February this year, an Afghani man, 26, was walking in Bur Dubai when a 4×4 car stopped beside him. The Emirati defendant, 40, and a stateless defendant, 35, posing as police officers called him into the car.

“It was 9am, when the grey vehicle parked beside me. I jumped on the back seat and they took my wallet and Emirates ID. They told me that they will hand me over to a police station as I have a case against me. They conned me by speaking on their mobile phones pretending they were talking with the police station,” said the Afghani worker in records.

After 40 minutes of locking the man inside the car, the duo asked him to leave. They returned his ID, two mobile phones and an empty wallet after taking Dh850.

The victim reported the incident to the Bur Dubai police station. Ten days later, the victim identified the defendants in a line of suspects.

An Emirati policeman testified that by identifying the plate number, they discovered that the car belonged to an Emirati woman.

“The first defendant confessed that the Emirati woman allowed them to use her car to con workers on the streets and rob money by posing as policemen. The woman was arrested and she confessed that she handed over the car to the defendant to use it for thefts but she wasn’t with them at the time of the incident,” said the policeman.

The two defendants were charged with kidnapping the worker, posing as policemen and theft.

The 34-year-old Emirati woman was charged with criminal abetting.