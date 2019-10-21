Defendant was trying to get the victim to repay a Dh120k debt

WhatsApp app icon on a smartphone. The the 35-year-old defendant sent voice messages to the victim threatening to sleep with the victim’s wife if he didn’t repay him the money owed. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: An Indian man has gone on trial accused of threatening and insulting his countryman via WhatsApp messages in an attempt to get him to repay Dh120,000, a Dubai court heard on Monday.

In November of last year, the 35-year-old defendant sent voice messages to the victim threatening to sleep with the victim’s wife if he didn’t repay him the money that he owed.

“He threatened me on WhatsApp and claimed that he will come to my house and destroy my marriage if I didn’t pay him the money,” said the victim.

The victim reported the incident to Barsha police station.

The defendant admitted to threatening the victim but claimed that he was angry and only wanted to scare the victim.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with issuing threats, insults and breaching the victim’s privacy.