Dubai: An inmate went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday after he was accused of biting the thigh of his warden inside the detention centre of Al Rashidiya police station.

According to official records, the 32-year-old Omani defendant was under police custody over a drug case, when he physically assaulted the policeman and injured him on his thigh.

In June 2019, the Emirati policeman was summoned to the detention centre at 6pm as the defendant was yelling andcreating a commotion in his cell.

“The defendant was behind bars and a second policeman opened the cell when the defendant tried to get out. We tried to restrain him but he resisted and tried to step out. He was yelling saying it was unfair to detain him and there is no reason for his arrest,” the policeman said in records.

The defendant bit the left thigh of the policeman while they were trying to control him.

“The defendant was physically strong and my mates asked me to help. He kept pushing us away. I didn’t assault him but just tried to control him,” the policeman added.

A second policeman confirmed the testimony of the victim in records.

During interrogation, the defendant admitted to biting the victim, claiming that he wanted to defend himself.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with physically assaulting a policeman.