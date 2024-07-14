Warning signs

Building on these advisories, experts have urged the public to stay vigilant and look for red flags that indicate the call or message is probably a scam.

Ali Klopp, a technical specialist, explained that when authorities or businesses call customers, they use special numbers starting with 800 or landline numbers, while fraudsters often rely on mobile phone numbers.

Another warning sign is when anyone - even if they are bank representatives or government officials - ask for details about credit or debit cards.

“Awareness must be raised not to give any details about bank cards to anyone, even if they are from a real company or an official entity,” Klopp said.

He pointed out that officials or employees will never - in an official capacity on behalf of their institution - ask customers or members of the public about their banking or card details or passwords.

“If this happens, you should immediately note that it is a scam,” Klopp said.

Fake sites

Regarding the spread of fake websites, he explained that when receiving an electronic link in an email or text message, it is always preferable to double-check the domain (full name) of the website address and compare it with the company’s official website. Sometimes fraudsters design similar names with some extra letters, which lead to a fake website that looks like the original one.

“It’s advisable to check the website carefully [to compare any differences with the authorised one],” he said. Users should never enter their banking details or passwords on such sites.

To maintain security, Klopp pointed out that if an individual falls victim to a fraud, he or she must immediately contact the bank to freeze the account cards and stop transfers, and then inform the police to track down the fraudster.

Legal view

Lawyer Zayed Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Association of Lawyers and Jurists, said Article 40 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 combats rumours and cybercrimes.

Al Shamsi explained electronic fraud comprises activity based on using a fraudulent method - such as assuming a false name or incorrect designation online or digitally - with the intention to purposely deceive the victim into handing over money.

Another expert, Dr Fatima Al Neyadi, who is a lawyer at a law firm in Al Ain, said: “Understanding the different types of cybercrimes that are recognised under this law is crucial for individuals and businesses alike. By exploring these cases, we can gain a better understanding of the penalties associated with each.”