33 year old wanted in Russia in connection with fraud cases worth Dh20 million

Dubai Court Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A Dubai resident has moved the Cassation Court against an extradition order issued against him to Russia by UAE authorities in connection with fraud cases worth $5.5 million (Dh20 million).

According to official documents, the 33-year-old man from Kirgizstan was arrested in Dubai following a red warrant by Interpol based on a request from Russia.

Following a three-year legal battle, the Dubai Court of Appeal approved the extradition to Russia.

However, the man appealed against the verdict in the Cassation Court.

Judges were told that officers arrested the accused in November 2017 based on a red-warrant flagged by the Interpol for allegedly carrying out 95 frauds between 2008 and 2011.

Records stated the accused was part of an organised group that scammed the Russian bank by facilitating loans to unknown people through abusing his position and using fake documents.

In court, he denied the charges and said as an accountant at the bank at the time, he had no authority to approve loans.

“The crimes happened between 2008 and 2011 when I used to work at the bank but I came to the UAE in 2013,” said the man in records presented to Dubai Courts.

“I’m afraid I will get killed in Russia if sent back. I don’t want to return. I have been a resident of the UAE with my family since 2013.”

Initially, an extradition request filed by Dubai Prosecution was dismissed by the court in December 2019, but prosecutors challenged the court’s decision.

A retrial was then ordered by the Court of Cassation following which a new panel of appeal judges heard his case and ordered his extradition in November 2020.

This was followed by another appeal filed by the man’s lawyer.

“It’s a must when an extradition request is filed to include a certified copy of the Russian law according to which my client may be prosecuted in Russia, which is not the case,” said Emirati lawyer Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates, representing the man.

“The Russian law must be attached to the case file and must also include articles about lapse of time, otherwise it’s a violation of one of the conditions of the extradition treaty between the UAE and Russia,” argued the lawyer.

She explained that a time lapse in this case should dismiss the extradition request because the frauds happened in 2010 and Russian courts sentenced the suspect to two months in prison in his absence at the time.