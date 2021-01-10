1 of 10
Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova was stunned by Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
2 of 10
The inaugural WTA 500 event in the UAE attracted some of tennis' top names, including defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
3 of 10
Arabian No. 1 Ons Jabeur has also impressed in action in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
4 of 10
World No. 5 Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine is also in town.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
5 of 10
The competition also gave a glimpse of tomorrow with youngsters such as the electric Coco Gauff taking part.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
6 of 10
Greek star Maria Sakkari was keen to make an impact.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
7 of 10
As was 30-year-old French veteran Alize Cornet.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
8 of 10
Elena Rybakina has been training in the UAE for some time to prepare for the new season.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
9 of 10
The big names just keep coming, with Garbine Muguruza also in the competition.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter
10 of 10
And Aryna Sabalenka is hoping to prepare for the Australian open in perfect style in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WTA Twitter