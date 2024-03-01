Dubai: A remarkable decrease in crime has been recorded in Dubai during the past year 2023, as the number of criminal reports were down by 49.9 per cent, and the crime index dropped 42 per cent compared to the year 2022.

Data from the General Department of Criminal and Investigations Department (CID) also showed a reduction in the number of serious crime reports by 42.72 per cent.

Moreover, the force noted a marked decrease in the number of defendants in serious reports compared to 2022.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, lauded the efforts made by the work teams of the CID in arresting the perpetrators of crimes.

He also appreciated their professionalism, competence and service in maintaining security and raising the level of safety in the emirate.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri (centre), Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, lauded the professionalism, competence and service of the General Department of Criminal and Investigations Department (CID) in maintaining security and raising the level of safety in the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

These contributed to achieving positive indicators and achievements during the year 2023, and demonstrates how technologies and smart programmes help enhance security and safety at the emirate level.

This came during Lt. Gen. Al Marri’s inspection of the CID as part of the annual inspection programme for public administrations and police stations, in the presence of Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, and senior officers.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri was briefed on the achievements and initiatives of the sub-departments, and the most prominent reports and studies that contributed to dealing with, controlling and ending some security phenomena. He was also briefed on the strategy for reducing crime in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Dubai Police chief witnessed a presentation about the innovative security projects that contributed to reducing crime, and the measures taken after the crime, as well as a number of related studies.

He was also briefed by the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena, the Department of Criminal and Administrative Investigations, the Department of Crime Reduction, the Department of Combating Money Laundering, and the Department of Combating Economic Crimes about their efforts in the past year.