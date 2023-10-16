opn fake news
The denial was posted on X by Government of Dubai Media Office, citing Dubai Police Image Credit: Shutterstock
Dubai: The Dubai Police today denied reports about four Israelis being stabbed in Dubai.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Government of Dubai Media Office added that the police urge users to seek information from official channels.

“@DubaiPoliceHQ denied reports about stabbing 4 Israelis in Dubai. Safety and security are of paramount importance in the UAE. Dubai Police encourages all to refer to official channels for accurate information,” the post read.