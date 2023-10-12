Dubai: Dubai Customs successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 300,000 pills of psychotropic drugs stashed in 136 cartons inside a cargo container.
The discovery was made during a customs inspection operation of a commercial shipment arriving at Jebel Ali Port from another country. ‘Siyaj’, a security control initiative under Dubai Customs’ Inspection Division, targeted the suspicious consignment.
‘Very high risk’
Based on proper investigation and analysis of the container’s route and other relevant intelligence data, the Siyaj customs control team flagged the shipment as “very high risk”. The targeted container was tracked down as it made its way into the port and upon arrival was directed to red lane for immediate Customs inspection. Search teams screened the cargo container and found different kinds of narcotics hidden inside boxes.
The Customs Inspection Division leverages advanced technology capabilities to ensure Dubai Customs’ global leadership in the fight against illegal trafficking. Dubai Customs is dedicated to fulfilling its national duty of protecting society and safeguarding borders from the infiltration of contraband and prohibited substances.
Marwan Al Muhairi, Senior Manager, Jebel Ali Customs Inspection Centre, said: “Dubai Customs has reinforced efforts to combat drug smuggling, forming an impenetrable barrier against smuggling bids through Dubai’s customs checkpoints. This has been attained by enhancing our customs risk management, targeting, inspection, and examination capacities to a highly progressive level, which helps us easily target and intercept high-risk shipments to ensure of our nation’s safety and security.”