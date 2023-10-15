Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced it referred 45 establishments to the Public Prosecution for engaging in recruitment and hiring activities without obtaining the necessary licences from the ministry since the beginning of 2022.
MOHRE revealed that among the erring establishments referred to the Public Prosecution during this period, four facilities were recently apprehended during an inspection campaign in Al Ain. This campaign was conducted in collaboration with the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security’s "Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Al Ain" and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Branch.
The ministry took legal actions against these four establishments, including referring them to the Public Prosecution. Additionally, administrative fines amounting to Dh50,000 for each facility were imposed on their owners. As part of the punitive measures, these facilities were closed, and "closure stickers" were affixed to their doors by the Department of Economic Development.
MOHRE emphasized its commitment to safeguarding the rights of domestic workers who were present at the offending offices. Temporary housing arrangements were made for these workers, and procedures were initiated to transfer those who wished to work to centers that have received official approval from the ministry.
The ministry stressed the importance of avoiding dealings with unlicensed entities involved in recruitment activities and urged individuals to ensure that these centers are accredited by visiting the MOHRE website at mohre.gov.ae or using the official channels approved by the Ministry. MOHRE also called upon members of the community to report any instances of illegal recruitment practices through its official channels or the dedicated call center at 600590000.
MOHRE, in cooperation with its partners, conducts joint inspection campaigns and relies on proactive monitoring and community-reported incidents. Periodic inspection visits are also conducted by inspectors to ensure that recruitment activities are exclusively carried out by accredited centers. This is to protect the rights of all parties involved.