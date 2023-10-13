1 of 10
Israeli army soldiers stand at a checkpoint near the border with the Gaza Strip in Israel's southern city of Sderot.
Image Credit: AFP
An Israeli soldier sits on a tank near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel.
Image Credit: Reuters
Israeli soldiers carry the flag-covered coffin of Shilo Rauchberger at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel.
Image Credit: AP
Israeli soldiers patrol near Kibbutz Beeri, the place where 270 revellers were killed by Hamas militants during the Supernova music festival.
Image Credit: AFP
Israeli soldiers work on their tank near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.
Image Credit: AP
Image Credit: AFP
Israeli army soldiers deploye at a position near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel.
Image Credit: AFP
Israeli tanks are seen on a road near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel.
Image Credit: Reuters
Israeli army Merkava battle tanks deploy along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.
Image Credit: AFP
Israeli army Merkava battle tanks and other vehicles deploy along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.
Image Credit: AFP