TikTok clip was deemed an insult to the prestige and status of UAE institutions

Dubai Police arrest man for sneezing on a banknote Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a man for publishing a video on social media that insults the UAE’s currency, police said on Sunday.

The man appeared in a video on TikTok sitting in a living room, sneezing and using a UAE banknote to wipe his nose, before throwing it on the floor.

Police were alerted to the video and arrested the man after identifying his whereabouts.

Dubai Police said the man had been referred to the concerned authorities for legal action.