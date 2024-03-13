Dubai: A total of 17 seasonal beggars, including 13 males and four females, were arrested across Dubai on the first day of Ramadan, the Dubai Police reported.
The crackdown, spearheaded by the General Department of Criminal Investigation’s Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department, and Dubai police stations, forms part of the “Fight Begging” campaign launched by the force in collaboration with strategic partners, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Municipality, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, aimed at preserving the emirate’s civilised image by combating and preventing begging.
Col. Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department, stated that the anti-begging campaign is among the successful initiatives conducted in partnership with stakeholders, contributing to a yearly reduction in the number of beggars due to strict and decisive actions against offenders.
“The first day of Ramadan saw the arrest of 17 individuals, including 13 males and four females,” he said.
Community security
Al Shamsi confirmed that Dubai Police annually devises a comprehensive security plan to combat begging, intensifying patrols where beggars are likely to be found.
Begging threatens community security, tarnishes the country’s image, and degrades its civilised appearance, the official said. He also pointed out that begging is linked to severe outcomes, such as committing crimes like theft and exploiting children, the sick, and people with disabilities for illicit gains.
Illegal act
“Official entities and charitable organisations are available for those in need of financial assistance or services like “Iftar for the Fasting,” he explained.
Al Shamsi further highlighted that begging is an illegal act punishable by Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on Combating Begging. He also urged community members to contribute to preventing begging by donating to charitable organisations, ensuring their contributions reach the deserving poor and needy rather than inadvertently promoting crimes associated with begging.
Moreover, Al Shamsi advised against responding to beggars’ pleas or interacting with them based on pity. He also encouraged community members to report beggars immediately.
How to report beggars:
Call the contact centre (901) or the “Police Eye” service on Dubai Police’s smart App.
He also warned the public against falling victim to sympathy-fishing online messages from beggars on social media and emails featuring fabricated stories and urged them to ignore such messages and report them on www.ecrime.ae