Sharjah: As many as 222 beggars were arrested in Sharjah during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, police revealed today.
Efforts to combat begging were stepped up in Sharjah during Ramadan, with the police urging the public to report beggars to hotline numbers.
Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Mohammed bin Taliah, head of the begging control team at Sharjah Police said the force launched a campaign against begging from the first day of Ramadan. Among those arrested are 194 men and 28 women.
They were reported through direct communication channels provided by Sharjah Police — the 80040 and 901 numbers, through the ‘Guard’ service on Sharjah Police’s website, and through the field campaigns of the control teams that patrol the roads of the emirate.
Awareness campaign
Brigadier General Arif bin Hudaib, director of the Media and Public Relations Department at Sharjah Police, said that the campaign, titled ‘Begging is a crime and giving is a responsibility’, came with the aim of educating members of society about the methods used by beggars who take advantage of people’s sympathy each Ramadan to collect money from them.
The official said begging is a negative behaviour and distorts the image of the state, pointing out that this phenomenon is linked to behaviours and risks that threaten the security of individuals, such as theft, exploitation of children and patients, in order to achieve personal financial gain.
Sharjah police had extended its awareness messages through Friday sermons in 600 mosques in the emirate, in cooperation with the Sharjah Awqaf Department.
Licensed charities
He called on members of society wishing to donate their alms to deal with licensed charitable associations and institutions accredited by the state, in order to ensure that it reaches the deserving among the poor and needy.
How to report beggars
- Call 80040 or 901
- ‘Guard’ service of Sharjah Police website
- Sharjah Police patrols on the road