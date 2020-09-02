Defendant sent the video clips to victim’s brother to force him to pay back the debt

A view of the Dubai Courts building. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A Dubai driver who had lent Dh500 to his countryman, recorded him naked while he was taking a shower because the latter had failed to pay back the money, a court in Dubai heard.

The 23-year-old Pakistani victim told the Dubai Court of First Instance that he had borrowed Dh500 from the 27-year-old Pakistani defendant with a promise to return it after one month.

However, he failed to keep his promise and asked for more time when he received a call from his brother in Pakistan in July 2020, telling him that the defendant had sent two video clips via WhatsApp of him naked while having a shower.

“I questioned the defendant about the clips and he admitted to recording me naked and that he had sent the clips to my brother because he was angry that I was late in repaying the debt,” said the Pakistani victim on record.

The victim then informed the supervisor of the accommodation where he used to stay in the Al Qusais area and alerted Dubai Police as well. The defendant was arrested and he admitted to recording the victim naked on his smartphone over a financial dispute.

The defendant claimed that he had put the phone in a barrel on the shower booth next to the booth where the victim was taking a shower and recorded him. He also admitted to using the video clips to force the victim into returning his money.