Dubai: A coffee shop supervisor went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of sexually abusing an employee several times by inappropriately touching and kissing her.

According to official records, the 26-year-old Filipina victim, who was working at the shop at Jumeirah Lake Towers since 2018, was molested by the 31-year-old Egyptian defendant for about one year. But she reported him to the police in September this year.

“He used to pull me towards him and touch my body. Once he sat me on his legs. I was afraid and didn’t report the incidents because I was new at work and he threatened to terminate me from my job,” the Filipina victim said in records.

She argued that she did not in any way provoke him.

Finally, she reported the incidents to the head of human resources at the company who in turn informed the management. The defendent’s actions were then established on surveillance cameras and the incident reported to Dubai Police.

Dubai police arrested the defendant who has been charged with sexually abusing the Filipina.