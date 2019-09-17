Dubai: Two barbers have gone on trial accused of raping two women, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old Filipina victim met a 37-year-old Egyptian man via social media three months prior to the incident, according to court records.

In June of this year, the Egyptian defendant then called the victim at 4am to ask her where she was. She told him that she was with her friend at Jumeirah Open Beach.

“They picked us up and claimed that they had a party at their apartment,” said the first victim. “We reached an apartment on Shaikh Zayed Road, but nobody was inside. He dragged me to the bedroom and raped me,” she added.

“I begged him to leave me alone but he wouldn’t stop and he choked me when I tried to escape.”

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Syrian defendant, molested the second Filipina while they were sitting in the living room.

The 36-year-old second victim testified that she was raped on the sofa while her friend was being raped inside the bedroom.

The Syrian defendant raped her again in the bedroom, according to records.

“Both offered us cash but we refused,” added the first victim. “We left the apartment and called Dubai Police.”

Police arrived to find the women waiting in the building’s reception, before they apprehended the two men.

The defendants were charged with rape and forcing the victims to perform lewd acts.

They denied the charges in court and claimed that the affairs were consensual.