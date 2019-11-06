A four-year-old child died and her mother was seriously injured when they were run over in front of a school in Jebel Ali on Monday afternoon. Image Credit:

Dubai: The driver who allegedly killed a four-year-old student in front of her school while reversing her car on Monday, has admitted her mistake and is in police custody, an official told Gulf News on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Salah Bu Farousha Al Felasi, Director of Traffic Prosecution in Dubai, said the African female driver admitted her mistake in the accident which led to the death of the Indian girl and injured her mother at Greenfields International School at Dubai Investment Park.

“We are waiting for the technical report and will check the surveillance cameras to establish what exactly happened in the accident. She confessed to accidentally stepping on the accelerator instead of the brake,” Prosecutor Al Felasi said on Wednesday.

He added that she will be under custody and will be referred to Traffic Court after the investigation is over.

According to prosecution, she was initially charged with wrongly causing the death of Insiya Vajhi, a KG 2 student, harming her mother Tasnim Vajhi and damaging properties.

“It was an individual mistake that resulted in death of the student. We are following the condition of the mother,” Al Felasi added.

Parents and students at the school are undergoing bereavement counselling after Vajhi was killed in front of the school on November 4, at around 3.40pm.

The four-year old was being picked up by her mother from the school when the car hit her while reversing. The student succumbed to her injuries while her mother sustained multiple fractures and was admitted with trauma injuries to a nearby hospital.

Three other vehicles parked adjacent to each other were also damaged.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman, director of Al Rashidiya police station and head of schools security initiative in Dubai police, said that the driver hit the accelerator hard by mistake. “It is clear that she pushed the accelerator as three other cars were damaged,” said Brigadier Bin Sulaiman. He noted that the Indian mother’s car was also damaged.

A police team headed by Brig Bin Sulaiman visited the school on Wednesday morning to see what they can do to raise the traffic safety in the area.