Dubai: Dubai Public Prosecution has referred two Arab men to Dubai Criminal Court for embezzling Dh69,384 worth of violation fees from departed passengers, an official said on Sunday.
Prosecutor Salem Ahmed bin Khadim, Senior Chief prosecutor at Dubai’s Public Funds Prosecution said the first suspect who works as money collector in a local bank, used to embezzle cash fines collected from the departing passengers. “He works for a bank to collect violation fees from passengers for a government entity. He embezzles Dh41,164 and left the country,” Prosecutor Bin Khadim said in a statement.
The second suspect who works as a collector in the payment section of the same bank at Dubai International Airport branch, abused his position of collecting the departing fines and embezzled Dh28,220 worth of fines.
Bin Khadim said that both suspects harmed the government entity. “Both have been referred to Dubai Criminal Court for embezzlement. Prosecution asked the court for toughest punishment to be an example for others who are tempted to abuse their work and embezzle public finds,” bin Khadim added.
He pointed that Dubai Public Prosecution is keen to apply the amendments of the law to increase the punishment in offences committed by the public servants or those entrusted with a public service.