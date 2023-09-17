Dubai: Dubai Customs has thwrated the trafficking of 200,000 restricted narcotics and pills valued at approximately Dh6.2 million through air cargo.
The consignment was discovered when Dubai Customs Intelligence Department officials grew suspicious of two shipments arriving from an Asian country. Their diligent inspection revealed that the first shipment, comprising 20 parcels, concealed narcotics and restricted pharmaceuticals weighing 460kg and valued at Dh1 million. The second shipment, consisting of 22 parcels, contained 520kg of Tramadol - 175,300 tablets in all - worth Dh5.25 million.
The goods were seized and the people behind their smuggling were handed over to the Dubai Police’s General Directorate of Anti-Narcotics, following stringent legal procedures and protocols.
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stated, “Dubai Customs has set a pivotal goal in its 2021-2026 strategy - to lead globally in safe customs practices, achieved through our dedicated workforce and specialized systems. Our mission is to enhance security measures and protect both our society and economy.”
Musabih commended the commitment of the Dubai Customs Intelligence Department team in ensuring national security and the health and safety of residents.