View of the Dubai Courts Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a 30-year-old Egyptian to five years in jail for physically assaulting policemen while he was under the influence of illegal painkillers.

The defendant was inside a car at the Al Awir area in February, when a team from the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Dubai Police, asked him to step outside.

He resisted the arrest and abused the officers. “It was 6pm when I went with a group of policemen to Al Awir. The defendant was inside the car. He was yelling at us and resisted arrest. He tried to jump inside the car again while we tried to tie his hand. My right hand was injured, along with the middle finger of the left hand and scratches,” an Emirati policeman said, according to official records.

A medical report revealed that the defendant was under the influence of illegal painkillers.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with resisting and physically assaulting policemen and consuming illegal drugs.

The defendant has been fined Dh20,000. He will be deported after his prison term ends.

The verdict remains subject to appeal.

