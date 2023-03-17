Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

A woman asks: I am a non-Muslim woman married to a non-Muslim man. I have a 3-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl. Currently, I am at odds with my husband and I want to divorce him, according to the Personal Status Law for non-Muslims.

My question is: If the divorce is because or initiated by me, do I have the right to claim custody? And if the court decides to give me custody of the children, do I legally have the right to leave the UAE permanently and return to my country? Until what age am I legally entitled to retain custody of my children? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the the following:

The new law allows mutual custody between the father and the mother, whatever the reasons of divorce are, until the child reaches the age of 18 at which time the child will be given the right to choose to continue with either the father or the mother.