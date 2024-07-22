Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail, Director of the Port Police Station, indicated that the violations against jet ski users were due to a variety of reasons, such as operating the veseels with expired licences, entering prohibited areas like swimming zones and hotel beaches, failing to operate within designated time frames, not wearing required life jackets, underage operation of recreational maritime vessels, and overloading the vessels.

Brig. Suhail explained that the jet ski violations were issued across different beach areas in Dubai.

He said the fine for operating a jet ski with an expired licence is Dh1,000, and the fine for using it outside authorised time periods is Dh2,000. He urged jet ski users to comply with the laws and regulations, emphasising the importance of ensuring the availability of safety equipment like life jackets, performing regular maintenance, avoiding approaching private and tourist marine vessels, and adhering to the speed limits of 5 to 7 nautical miles.

Brig. Suhail also cautioned against overloading the watercraft, to preserve the users’ lives and safety, noting that the fine for not wearing the required safety equipment on a watercraft is Dh3,000.

He stated that the violations related to tourist and private marine vessels included a range of offenses, such as operating a marine vessel with an expired registration, which carries a fine of Dh1,000, sailing in prohibited areas within the emirate, which incurs an Dh5,000 fine, and operating a marine vessel outside the authorized time frames, resulting in an Dh1,000 fine.

Brig. Suhail called on the owners of tourist and private marine vessels to ensure they perform regular maintenance, verify the weather conditions before heading out to sea, and confirm the availability of life-saving equipment on board. He also encouraged them to utilise the “Sail Safely” service available through the Dubai Police mobile app, allowing for a quick emergency response. Additionally, he advised contacting the 999 emergency number in case of any emergency.