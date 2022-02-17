Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has reminded residents in Abu Dhabi emirate to stay in isolation if they have received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and for adults to head to a Prime Assessment Centre to complete isolation measures.
Children can meanwhile isolate at home and wait to be contacted by a virtual assessment team, Abu Dhabi’s public health watchdog has said.
At any time, if a person experiences breathing difficulties or chest pain, the ADPHC has advised heading to the nearest emergency centre.
Here is the guide for the various steps to undertake if you receive a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, or have been informed of close contact with someone who has tested positive:
What should I do if I receive a COVID-19 positive diagnosis?
The procedures to follow differ based on your age and risk profile. Determine which category you fall under, and then follow the designated steps:
High-risk category: You fall in this category if you are aged 50 years or more, are showing COVID-19 symptoms, have a chronic disease, or are pregnant.
Other category: You fall in this category if you have only mild or medium COVID-19 symptoms, and no chronic disease.
I am in the high-risk category, and have tested positive for COVID-19. What should I do?
Visit a Prime Assessment Centre for medical assessment and isolation.
Abu Dhabi city: Mafraq Hospital, Al Mushrif Wedding Hall, Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Centre for workers
Al Ain: Al Ain Convention Centre’s Gate 7
Al Dhafra: Madinat Zayed City Centre, Al Dhafra I am a child (aged below 18 years) and in the Other category.
I have also tested positive for COVID-19. What should I do?
Self-isolate at home until a virtual assessment team contacts you to complete isolation measures.
I have received an SMS informing me that I have been in contact with person who has tested positive for COVID-19. What should I do?
You must quarantine yourself. Your next steps will be determined based on your symptoms and vaccination status.
The ADPHC advises the following:
-Stay home and self-register for home quarantine procedures through the link provided in the SMS.
-Take another PCR test at any health facility in Abu Dhabi emirate if you develop any symptoms.
-If you have no symptoms and are vaccinated, take a PCR test on Day 6.
-If you have no symptoms and are uvaccinated, take a PCR test on Day 9.