Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has reminded residents in Abu Dhabi emirate to stay in isolation if they have received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and for adults to head to a Prime Assessment Centre to complete isolation measures.

Children can meanwhile isolate at home and wait to be contacted by a virtual assessment team, Abu Dhabi’s public health watchdog has said.

At any time, if a person experiences breathing difficulties or chest pain, the ADPHC has advised heading to the nearest emergency centre.

Here is the guide for the various steps to undertake if you receive a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, or have been informed of close contact with someone who has tested positive:

What should I do if I receive a COVID-19 positive diagnosis?

The procedures to follow differ based on your age and risk profile. Determine which category you fall under, and then follow the designated steps:

High-risk category: You fall in this category if you are aged 50 years or more, are showing COVID-19 symptoms, have a chronic disease, or are pregnant.

Other category: You fall in this category if you have only mild or medium COVID-19 symptoms, and no chronic disease.

I am in the high-risk category, and have tested positive for COVID-19. What should I do?

Visit a Prime Assessment Centre for medical assessment and isolation.

Abu Dhabi city: Mafraq Hospital, Al Mushrif Wedding Hall, Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Centre for workers

Al Ain: Al Ain Convention Centre’s Gate 7

Al Dhafra: Madinat Zayed City Centre, Al Dhafra I am a child (aged below 18 years) and in the Other category.

I have also tested positive for COVID-19. What should I do?

Self-isolate at home until a virtual assessment team contacts you to complete isolation measures.

I have received an SMS informing me that I have been in contact with person who has tested positive for COVID-19. What should I do?

You must quarantine yourself. Your next steps will be determined based on your symptoms and vaccination status.

The ADPHC advises the following:

-Stay home and self-register for home quarantine procedures through the link provided in the SMS.

-Take another PCR test at any health facility in Abu Dhabi emirate if you develop any symptoms.

-If you have no symptoms and are vaccinated, take a PCR test on Day 6.