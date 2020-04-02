Dubai: UAE extended on Thursday the suspension of entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks, the state news agency reported.
The statement added that the two-week period, which starts Thursday, could be renewed according to updates on the coronavirus pandemic, and that this comes as a precautionary measure.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation urged people who are outside the UAE with valid UAE residency visa to register for the new service "Twajudi for residents" on the ministry's website, as this service aims to facilitate their safe return to the UAE for emergency cases.