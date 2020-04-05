The Trade Centre Roundabout in Dubai on April 5 2020. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: Following the launch of a new movement permit for Dubai, Dubai Media Office announced that police would remove all violations of the newly announced restrictions on movement detected by radars - this is limited to violations from the time of announcement of new restrictions on Saturday to the time of permit launch on Sunday.

The new permit facility was launched on Sunday for residents who wish to leave their home for work (in exempt vital sectors only) and for residents stepping out for essential shopping of grocery and medicines. On Saturday, Dubai had announced a 24-hour restriction on movement following the extension of the sterilisation drive for two weeks.

Dubai Media Office tweeted: "Dubai Police cancels the violations that were monitored by radars for violators of the restrictive movement restriction decision, from the announcement of the decision at 8 pm on April 4 until the permits site was activated. Everyone must obtain permission to avoid exposure to violations, and [undertake] legal accountability."