Dubai: The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai confirmed that residents who work in vital exempted sectors must apply for a movement permit. Dubai Media Office announced the new permit facility on Sunday.
Here’s a list of these sectors, members of which are exempted from restrictions 24 hours a day:
- Healthcare services (Hospitals, clinics and pharmacies)
- Food supply outlets (Union Cooperative outlets, supermarkets, groceries)
- Delivery services (Food and medicine)
- Restaurants (operations limited to home deliveries only)
- Manufacturers of medicines and providers of healthcare and medical supplies
- Industrial sector (only vital industries)
- Industrial supply chain for services and basic commodities- Water and electricity sector, petrol and gas stations and district cooling services
- Telecommunications sector
- Media sector
- Airports, airlines, ports, shipping
- Customs duty and border crossings
- Public and private security services
- Municipality services and public and private service providers involved in garbage collection, sewage management and general cleaning and sanitation
- Private and government sector organisations involved in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19).
- Public transport (buses and taxis only; metro and tram services will be suspended)
- Construction sector, subject to obtaining a permit from Dubai Municipality and the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs.
Residents who work in these vital sectors are exempt from the movement restriction in place and can apply for a movement permit online or call 800PERMIT hotline (800 737648) for doubts.