Coronavirus: Dubai has launched a movement permit for employees in exempted vital sectors

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai confirmed that residents who work in vital exempted sectors must apply for a movement permit. Dubai Media Office announced the new permit facility on Sunday.

Here’s a list of these sectors, members of which are exempted from restrictions 24 hours a day:

- Healthcare services (Hospitals, clinics and pharmacies)

- Food supply outlets (Union Cooperative outlets, supermarkets, groceries)

- Delivery services (Food and medicine)

- Restaurants (operations limited to home deliveries only)

- Manufacturers of medicines and providers of healthcare and medical supplies

- Industrial sector (only vital industries)

- Industrial supply chain for services and basic commodities- Water and electricity sector, petrol and gas stations and district cooling services

- Telecommunications sector

- Media sector

- Airports, airlines, ports, shipping

- Customs duty and border crossings

- Public and private security services

- Municipality services and public and private service providers involved in garbage collection, sewage management and general cleaning and sanitation

- Private and government sector organisations involved in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19).

- Public transport (buses and taxis only; metro and tram services will be suspended)

- Construction sector, subject to obtaining a permit from Dubai Municipality and the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs.