Latest measure is the key to preventing the spread of the pandemic, authorities say

RAK Police have stepped up vigilance to ensure compliance with the various measures to counter COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah has banned gatherings in neighbourhoods and residential complexes during the middle of Sha’aban in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This decision was taken by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah as it announced a set of precautionary and preventive measures in the middle of Sha’aban (Haq Al Lyla), to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al-Hadidi, Deputy Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah and Acting Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed the need to intensify the monitoring processes to ensure the commitment and cooperation of all members of society to overcome the challenges of COVID-19. It was also critical, he added, to preserve the lives of those who are considered to be the most vulnerable to the virus.

Al-Hadidi appealed to members of the community to stay at home and not gather in residential neighbourhoods to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He explained that the violation of these precautionary measures will result in legal consequences and imposition of fines. He said that there will be no exemption in implementing the legal measures against anyone who violates the strictures.

Brigadier Al-Hadidi stressed the keenness of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team to reach the largest possible segment of the community to spread awareness among them, and this requires cooperation from all sections of society.