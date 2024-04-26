Dubai: If you have not been able to leave the UAE before your visa expires – whether it is a visit, tourist or residence visa – you need to be aware of the overstay fines that you would need to pay.

While the fines have been standardised to Dh50 per day, there are some additional fees that you should keep in mind as well.

Total cost of clearing overstay fines

According to Adnan Khan, operations manager at Siddique Haider Corporate Services Provider, this is the breakdown of the standard fees that you should keep in mind:

• Overstay fine: Dh50 per day

• E-services fee: Dh28 + Dh1.40 VAT

• ICP fees: Dh122

• Electronic payment fees: Dh2.62 + Dh1.53 VAT

• Smart services fee (for online payment): Dh100

Other fines you need to consider

However, if there are other violations on your file, like an absconding case, you would also need to pay for clearing those violations.

“The cost can be a lot higher if, for example, you paid a travel agent for the visa and then overstayed. This is because there would be an absconding case that gets filed. You would need to first pay the fee that is with the absconding case, after which the file will be cleared in the system,” Khan added.

How can I pay the fees?

According to Shafiq Muhammad, Chief Supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Centre, people who are leaving the country can pay the fines through different methods: